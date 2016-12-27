Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia has died

Fisher wed musician Paul Simon in 1983. It was an explosive marriage, according to Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon author Peter Ames Carlin, and was cut short by swinging stages of depression, the actresses’ drug use and an array of personal insecurities. The relationship continued, though, on-and-off for several years after the pair divorced in 1984.
The star’s substance abuse problem was well-known, starting at only age 13 when she first started smoking marijuana, Fisher previously told The Telegraph. She said she later dabbled in drugs like cocaine and LSD.
It is likely that a lifetime of drug use impacted her health.
Drugs were also related to the other recent celebrity death of George Michael. During the past year George Michael is thought to have battled heroin addiction.