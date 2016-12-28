December 28, 2016

CBS Star Trek Discovery likely set in Four Year Klingon War in Prime Timeline and Cast

Star Trek: Discovery is an upcoming American television series created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access. It is the first series developed specifically for that service, and the first Star Trek series since Star Trek: Enterprise concluded in 2005. Set roughly a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series, separate from the timeline of the concurrent feature films, Discovery explores a previously mentioned event from the history of Star Trek while following the crew of the USS Discovery. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts serve as showrunners on the series, with producing support from Akiva Goldsman.

Star Trek: Discovery is set to premiere on CBS in May 2017, before moving to All Access. The first season will consist of 13 episodes

Main Cast

Sonequa Martin-Green as Rainsford:
The lieutenant commander of the USS Discovery, referred to as "Number One". The decision to not make the series protagonist a starship captain, like previous Star Trek series' did, was made "to see a character from a different perspective on the starship—one who has different dynamic relationships with a captain, with subordinates, it gave us richer context". The decision to call her Number One was made in honor of the character of the same name portrayed by Majel Barrett in the original Star Trek pilot "The Cage". The character was initially pitched to CBS as only being called Number One in the series
Doug Jones as Saru: A Science Officer serving as a lieutenant aboard the Discovery.
Anthony Rapp as Stamets: A Science Officer specializing in astromycology (the study of fungi in space

Recurring

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou: Captain of the USS Shenzhou.
Shazad Latif as Kol: Commanding Officer of the Klingons, and protege of T'Kuvma.
Chris Obi as T'Kuvma: A Klingon leader who is looking to unite the Klingon houses.
Mary Chieffo as L'Rell: Battle Deck Commander of the Klingon ship



