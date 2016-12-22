Friedwardt Winterberg believes gravitational wave background noise is masking gravitational waves

In a 1955 paper Winterberg proposed a test of general relativity using accurate atomic clocks placed in orbit in artificial satellites. At that time atomic clocks were not yet of the required accuracy and artificial satellites did not exist. Werner Heisenberg wrote a letter to Winterberg in 1957 in which he said the idea sounded "very interesting". This idea was later experimentally verified by Hafele and Keating in 1971 by flying atomic clocks on commercial jets. The theoretical approach was the same as that used by Winterberg. Today atomic clocks and relativistic corrections are used in GPS and it is said GPS could not function without them
Winterberg has published numerous articles in the area of inertial confinement fusion. In particular Winterberg is known for the idea of impact fusion and the concept of the magnetically insulated diode for the generation of multi-megampere megavolt ion beams for the purpose of heating plasmas to thermonuclear fusion temperatures. He conceived of a nuclear fusion propulsion reactor for space travel, which is called the Winterberg / Daedalus Class. Magnetic Compression Reaction Chamber, which was later developed at the University of Alabama at Huntsville's Propulsion Research Center. Most recently he has designed a giant spacecraft, propelled with deuterium micro-detonations ignited by a GeV proton beam, drawn from the space craft acting as an electrically charged up and magnetically insulated capacitor Winterberg also developed ideas for mining increasingly rare industrially crucial elements on planetary bodies such as the moon using fusion detonation devices. He became involved with the idea of using beam weapons in outer space in the late 1970s while working at the Desert Research Institute.
Winterberg continues to give technical talks and writing research papers
Vixra - Quantum Gravity Explanation of the de Broglie Pilot Wave
The particle-wave duality of the de Broglie pilot wave is explained by the emission of watt-less gravitational waves from Schrödinger’s “Zitterbewegung” of elementary particles obeying the Dirac equation. In particular is shown that the quantum potential of the Madelung-transformed Schrödinger Equation is gravitational in it’s origin.
Arxiv - Emission of Gravitational Waves from a Magnetohydrodynamic Dynamo
The failure of the laser-interferometer gravitational wave antennas to measure the tiny changes of lengths many orders of magnitude smaller than the diameter of a proton raises the question of whether the reason for this failure is a large gravitational wave background noise, and if so, where this background noise is coming from. It is conjectured that it comes from gravitational waves emitted from a magnetohydrodynamic dynamo in the center of the sun, with the large magnetic field from this dynamo shielded by thermomagnetic currents in the tachocline. Using the moon as a large Weber bar, these gravitational waves could possibly be detected by the Poisson diffraction into the center of the lunar shadow during a total solar eclipse.
There can be no doubt that a stellar dynamo emits gravitational waves, the reason is that a dynamo is possible only with a non-spherical fluid flow. But because of the difficulty in obtaining solutions to the dynamo problem, only recently possible with the advent of supercomputers, little is known about the efficiency of such dynamos. However, even with the rather poor efficiency of 10^⁻⁶, the observed strange disturbances of pendulums during a total solar eclipse can be qualitatively explained.
With the large wavelengths of several thousand kilometers, which cannot be observed by LIGO antennas, and with the assumed existence of solar star dynamos in all main sequence stars, this would create a large gravitational wave background which may black out the shorter wave signals which could otherwise be received with LIGO antennas and might explain why no signals have been detected.