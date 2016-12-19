December 19, 2016

New Photos of the $50 million Russian T-50 stealth fighter which Russia claims is superior to the US F-35

New photos of Russia's newest stealth fighter jet were posted on the manufacturer's website. Most of the photos show the twin-engine Sukhoi T-50 jet operating from runways on a snow-covered airfield, although a location was not given in a report on RT.com, which surfaced the pictures on Sunday.

Russia media has claimed that the T-50 has superior maneuverability compared to the F-35 and it travels at a 30% higher speed with a range over 2,000 miles farther.

The T-50 is expected to go into mass production in 2017 with a squadron to be bought by the Russian military in 2018







