December 29, 2016

Spacex shows a Falcon Heavy at the Rocket Factory

Spacex shows the Falcon Heavy on instagram Falcon Heavy interstage being prepped at the rocket factory. When FH flies next year, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two.

The first launch of the Spacex Falcon Heavy is expected to take place in early 2017.







