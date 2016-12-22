Tesla is trying to prevent speeding while using autopilot but there are complaints this is less safe because of speed of traffic

Tesla's 8.1 software, with its UI update and Autopilot tweaks, is still unreleased. But to bring owners some more incremental updates, it's pushing 8.0.2 out to users as this is being written.
The biggest addition to 8.0.2 is a reported limitation to Autosteer on cars that have the system enabled. When Autosteer is engaged on roads and non-divided highways, it is now incapable of exceeding the speed limit. Before this, it could go up to 5 mph over the speed limit, based on the flow of traffic. On highways, the system is still capped to 90 mph.
Enough is enough. @TeslaMotors, I demand that you remove these broken and ridiculous restrictions that unsafely limit speed erroneously. Now pic.twitter.com/9jVXq6v9fV— Jason Hughes (@wk057) December 22, 2016