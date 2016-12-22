December 22, 2016

Tesla is trying to prevent speeding while using autopilot but there are complaints this is less safe because of speed of traffic

Owners of Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot have, up until now, been able to set the speed of the Autopilot’s ‘Traffic-Aware Cruise Control’ feature to up to 5 mph over the speed limit on roads and non-divided highways.

Tesla's 8.1 software, with its UI update and Autopilot tweaks, is still unreleased. But to bring owners some more incremental updates, it's pushing 8.0.2 out to users as this is being written.

The biggest addition to 8.0.2 is a reported limitation to Autosteer on cars that have the system enabled. When Autosteer is engaged on roads and non-divided highways, it is now incapable of exceeding the speed limit. Before this, it could go up to 5 mph over the speed limit, based on the flow of traffic. On highways, the system is still capped to 90 mph.









