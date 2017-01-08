CRISPR could make designer babies and help with many diseases and more

She indicates towards the end of the video that using CRISPR for transhuman goals is not yet possible. However, it is on the table as a future possibility and something to seriously discuss.
VOX lists some other capabilities being developed with CRISPR
1. CRISPR can knock out genes to help figure out what different genes actually do
2. We can use it to engineer plants to improve food security
Dan Voytas, a plant geneticist at the University of Minnesota, runs a lab that’s developing methods to use CRISPR for targeted genome modification of plants. Right now, he says he’s working on herbicide-tolerant varieties of cassava for smallholder farmers in Africa. He is also working to improve rice
3. Potential Alzheimer’s and parkinsons treatments
Martin Kampmann is a cell biologist at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases at the University of California San Francisco is working to apply CRISPR for brain disease treatments
4. new cancer treatments
Modify cells to more effectively attack cancer
5. Make oil or more productive production of biofuel using engineered plants or yeast
6. Use plants to make drugs and vaccines
7. Destroy viruses like HIV, herpes, and hepatitis