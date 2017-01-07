January 07, 2017

Customized on demand 3D printed drones produced in less than 24 hours from spec to completion

, , , , , , ,
US Army Research lab has created on demand custom 3d printing of drones. With this concept, once a patrol requires UAV support, Soldiers input all their requirements into mission planning software. The system then knows the optimal configuration for the aerial vehicle and it's printed and delivered within 24-hours.

This isn't just about UASs," Spero said. "It's about forward-deployed, 3-D printing to help the Soldier.

The Army engineers continue to collaborate with partners at the Georgia Tech's Aerospace Systems Design Lab as they continue to refine technologies for future Soldiers.







SOURCES- US Army


Author: on

Форма для связи

Name

Email *

Message *