CVS has generic Epipen two pack for $110 instead of $650 for Epipen or $340 for the other generic, 80% cheaper

"As a health care company focused on helping people on their path to better health, we recognized that there was an urgent need in the marketplace for a less expensive epinephrine auto-injector for patients with life-threatening allergies," said Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy. Over the past year, nearly 150,000 people signed on to a petition asking for a lower cost epinephrine auto-injector option and millions more were active in social media searching for a solution.
The price of $109.99 for the authorized generic of Adrenaclick two-pack applies to both insured and cash-paying patients without insurance. This solution will be particularly beneficial for those insured patients who have consumer-directed health plans and have not yet met their deductible for the plan year. Additional cost reductions for the generic Adrenaclick are available for qualifying patients who use the coupon program offered through Impax which provides a benefit of $100 per pack.
"We are thrilled to work with CVS Health to increase access to our low-cost generic Adrenaclick epinephrine auto-injector," said Douglas Boothe, President, Generics Division, Impax Laboratories. "Families need and deserve an affordable option to treat severe allergies."
"We're encouraged to see national efforts to make epinephrine auto-injectors more affordable and more available to Americans across the country," said Cary Sennett, MD, PhD, President and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. "Partnerships that increase access to vital medications are key in helping those suffering from life-threatening allergies."
"Anaphylaxis is a rapid onset, life-threatening allergic reaction that requires immediate diagnosis and treatment. For these patients, having access to emergency epinephrine is a necessity. Making an affordable epinephrine auto-injector device accessible to patients will ensure patients have the medicine they need, when they need it," said Todd M Listwa, MD, FACEP, Novant Health.
The authorized generic of Adrenaclick is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved device with the same active ingredient as other epinephrine auto-injector devices. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) includes generic Adrenaclick among therapeutic options in an anaphylaxis emergency action plan