Elon Musk says Trump will support both renewables and fossil fuels and FAA clears Spacex to launch

Tesla currently employs over 30,000 people, more than 25,000 of which are in the US. Tesla wants to add over 3,000 manufacturing jobs at its factory in Fremont, California, 1,000 at its solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, and over to 6,500 at the Gigafactory in Nevada.
Tesla claims that the 2170 cell offers the best performance at the lowest production cost in an optimal form factor for both electric vehicles and energy products. By 2018, the Gigafactory will produce 35GWh/year of lithium-ion battery cells, which is nearly as much as the rest of the world’s battery production combined.
Currently, with a total of 1.9 million square feet of footprint, the Gigafactory is less than 30 per cent complete. Once complete, the Gigafactory will have the largest footprint of any building in the world and will provide direct employment to 6,500 people
Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company has been cleared to resume flying following a launch pad explosion four months ago, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday.
The decision clears SpaceX to attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites as early as Monday, a day later than originally planned.
The launch will be SpaceX's first since August. The company has a backlog of more than 70 missions for NASA and commercial customers, worth more than $10 billion.
As a result of the accident investigation, SpaceX is changing the way it fuels its rockets to prevent canisters of helium, located inside liquid oxygen tanks, from bursting. The company said the long-term solution will be to redesign the helium canisters, which are made of an aluminum liner and a carbon overwrap. The helium is needed to maintain oxygen tank pressure
