No desktop CPU performance gains and high memory prices

In a few years, Intel’s Optane, a superfast SSD (solid state drive) and DRAM replacement that could ultimately unify memory and storage, could cause a radical change in PC architecture. The first Optane SSDs will be in enthusiast PCs, and could cost a small fortune. Optane SSDs have been measured as being 10 times faster than conventional SSDs. Over time, Optane could replace DRAM DIMMs, with the added advantage of being able to store data.
Currenty, prices of SSDs are going up due to shortages, and that could have an impact on the price of laptops, 2-in-1 computers and storage
The big things are nice 4K resolution displays, virtual reality accessories and various voice centric devices.
Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana voice-activated assistants are an active area of innovation.
Later in 2017 AMD's new Ryzen CPUs promise to make 8-core computing mainstream.
SOURCES- Ars Technica, Infoworld