January 21, 2017

Official America First Energy Plan embraces $50 trillion in uptapped shale oil and gas

, , , , , ,
The Whitehouse has issued an America First Energy Plan

* Goal lower cost of energy
* deregulate energy
* they embrace shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans. We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own. We will use the revenues from energy production to rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure.
* wants clean coal technology
* will focus EPA on fighting air and water pollution







Author: on

Форма для связи

Name

Email *

Message *