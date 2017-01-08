Not sure how the prediction fits with the 2016 boom in Nvidia stock. Nvidia stock seemed to go up 400% partly because Nvidia has the chips for deep learning systems
January 08, 2017
Prediction that 2017 will not be the investment win year for AI, VR and driverless cars
Rogers McNamee prediction is that interesting developments will occur in AI, VR and driverless cars but not for someone who expects an investment win and payoff in 2017.
