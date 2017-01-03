President Trump creates holding company structure for the White House

Last week, a new White House entity called the National Trade Council (NTC) was unveiled to oversee many of the same responsibilities of the NEC (National Economic Council) and the USTR (United States Trade Representative). On Tuesday, it announced that it is re-establishing the HSC (Homeland Security Council) as a separate agency.
The transition team also announced the creation of a position called the “special representative for international negotiations,” to be filled by a Trump Organization executive vice president and lawyer who will be involved in all U.S. negotiations around the world.
There are now have four major interagency councils in the White House —
* NSC (national Security Council)
* NEC (National Economic Council)
* NTC (National Trade Council)
* HSC (Homeland Security Council)
The structure resembles a loose holding company, which is similar to how the Trump corporation was organized.
Reports from within the Trump Organization say Trump was not that day-to-day manager. He focused on building the brand, being its face, its messenger. He would dip in and make a few decisions on key deals or an element of a construction project — but leave the rest to his managers.
President Carter and Obama were micromanagers.