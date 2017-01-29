Russia launching its quietest submarine

As TASS reports, the Krasnoyarsk’s pressure hull withstood hydraulics tests and that further work is being planned for installation and assembly. The hull is built with low magnetic steel to help it avoid detection, according to The Diplomat. Keep in mind that Magnetic Anomaly Detectors were a large part of Cold War submarine hunting.
Russia has five Yasen-class subs under construction at the Sevmash Shipyard, in Severodvinsk, Russia. The only one in service at the moment is the K-329 Severodvinsk. That boat is 390 feet long and 13,800 tons; it carries a crew of 32 officers and 58 enlisted submariners. It has “The vessel has eight torpedo tubes, four of which are 650mm tubes while the rest are 533mm tubes,” according to The National Interest.
As far as speed, it can travel as fast as 35 knots, and is considered the fastest sub in Russia’s fleet. Russia has had much faster subs back in the day, like the K-222 that could supposedly top 44 knots underwater, though that almost certainly wasn’t very quiet.