Russia tests railgun by firing 7200 mph projectiles but the test projectile is 1000 times smaller than US railgun

During the latest test, a 15 gram plastic cylinder fired by the railgun went through an aluminum plate several centimeters thick.
The US is near to conducting Sea trials of a railgun in 2017 or 2018. The US electromagnetic railgun will hurling a guided 44 pound (20 kg or 20000 gram) projectile at hypersonic speeds
Both BAE and General Atomics have developed and tested railguns for the US Army and Navy
At a US Naval Facility, a railgun fired a 25-pound projectile through seven steel plates and leave a 5-inch hole. The railgun projectile gains more speed as it travels the length of a 32-foot barrel, exiting the muzzle at 4,500 miles an hour, or more than a mile a second.
March 2016, General Atomics fired five test projectiles were fired at accelerations greater than 30,000 times that of gravity (over 30,000 gees) from GA-EMS' 3 mega joule Blitzer® electromagnetic railgun system.
Video of 2012 lab test railgun firing