Russia will complete a new advanced nuclear missile submarine and an improved attack submarine in 2017

The Prince Vladimir was laid down in 2012 and will become the fourth submarine in the series of eight Borei-class underwater cruisers and the first submarine of the improved Borei-A Project. The Severodvinsk Shipyard in north Russia has laid down the eighth Borei-class submarine Prince Pozharsky on Friday. Three submarines of this class have already been delivered to the Navy. Each such Borey-class submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Russia plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class boomers–three Borei-class and five improved Borei II-class SSBNs–by the 2020s
In comparison to the Borei-class, Borei II-class submarines are fitted with four additional missile tubes, boast smaller hulls and cons, and feature improved acoustics and lower sound levels, next to a number of other technical improvements. Both variants of Borei-class subs will be armed with Bulava (RSM-56) intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The Borei-class will be capable of carrying up to 16 Bulava ICBMs, whereas the improved Borei II-class can carry up to 20 ballistic missiles.
The improved variant of the Borei-class will be capable of launching 96-200 hypersonic, independently maneuverable warheads, yielding 100-150 kilotons apiece.
The Project 885-M Yasen M-class Kazan, laid down already in 2009, is an improved variant of the Yasen-class and reportedly will be one of the quietest subs ever to be commissioned into the Russian Navy.
The 13,800-ton, 390-foot long and highly automated Yasen-class of Russian attack submarines was supposed to replace older Soviet-era multi-purpose nuclear submarine models by 2020. However, only two Yasen subs will be completed by 2020 due to financial constraints.
The Yasen M-class and both variants of the Borei-class are also expected to be fitted with a new deep-water torpedo in 2017