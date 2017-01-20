Tesla Model 3 production could hit 183,000 cars in 2018 as electric cars start going prime time hitting 15-25% of all cars by 2025

Tesla’s Model 3, base price close to $30,000 but probably averaging closer to $45,000, will go on sale by the end of 2017, and is charged with being a big volume success for Tesla, and its first serious profit generator.
Morgan Stanley said electric cars are now getting ready for prime time.
“EVs are no longer just a trend, they are a core strategy for (manufacturers) to address both increasingly stringent regulator targets,” the bank said.
Late last year Morgan Stanley raised its estimate for battery-only global electric car sales to between 10 and 15% of the global market by 2025. That was more than three times higher than the average of current expectations then. Volkswagen expects this to hit 25%. Currently global market share is an almost invisible less than 2%.