Trump edging closer to appointing supporters of antiaging treatments to lead FDA

Trump will meet with entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan and Jim O'Neill, a former Health and Human Services official under President George W. Bush, for roles in the Food and Drug Administration, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said.
Both have deep ties to the tech world, as well as to Thiel, a Trump adviser and transition team member.
Srinivasan, who founded a genomic testing company, works at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, an influential player in Silicon Valley. Thiel had previously donated to a bitcoin startup launched by Srinivasan, according to The Washington Post.
Srinivasan has criticized how the FDA is run, sending several tweets in March that posed the regulators as an obstacle to innovation.
O'Neill works at Mithril Capital Management, where Thiel is a co-founder. FDA watchdogs have been alarmed by O'Neill's past comments, which include questioning whether the FDA should judge drugs' efficacy and support for organ sales.
In December, Nextbigfuture covered Jim O’Neill
Faster drug approvals with approval once proven safe and allow people to use at own risk with efficacy work after initial approval
O’Neill also could push the agency in new directions. In a 2014 speech, he said he supported reforming FDA approval rules so that drugs could hit the market after they’ve been proven safe, but without any proof that they worked, something he called “progressive approval.”
“We should reform FDA so there is approving drugs after their sponsors have demonstrated safety -- and let people start using them, at their own risk, but not much risk of safety,” O’Neill said in a speech at an August 2014 conference called Rejuvenation Biotechnology. “Let’s prove efficacy after they’ve been legalized.”
Supports anti-aging and aging reversal medicine
He advocated anti-aging medicine, saying he believed it was scientifically possible to develop treatments that would reverse aging, though the drug industry’s approach to the idea was “long overdue for innovation.”
Would support not regulating 23andme
In the same 2014 speech, O’Neill said that when he was in the HHS he had opposed the FDA regulating some companies, such as 23andMe Inc., that perform complex laboratory-developed tests using mathematical algorithms.
“In order to regulate in this space, FDA had to argue that an algorithm, a series of numbers that match up to things, is a medical device,” he said. “I found that really astonishing -- astonishing that someone could say it with a straight face, and astonishing that someone could claim the ability to shut down companies that were never touching a patient but only accurately matching algorithms.”