January 25, 2017

Ukraine and China progressing on making super heavy helicopter with 30 ton capacity

, , , , , ,
Ukraine has test fired for the first time newly designed engine AI-136T. It is intended for China's super heavy helicopter program. The helicopter itself is planned to be based on Soviet MI-26 airframe design, although scaled down somewhat to a smaller size. In combination with more powerful engine than previously used, new helicopter is expected to be a much more energetic machine, with higher combat ceiling, higher speed and better maneuverability. Expected payload capacity is 30 tons.

Ukraine AI-136T engine

planned heavy copter

The MI-26 was the largest and most powerful helicopter to have gone into series production.

Soviet MI-26

Russia was also supplying technology and engineering for China's planned heavy copter







Author: on

Форма для связи

Name

Email *

Message *