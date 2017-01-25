Ukraine and China progressing on making super heavy helicopter with 30 ton capacity

Ukraine has test fired for the first time newly designed engine AI-136T. It is intended for China's super heavy helicopter program.
The helicopter itself is planned to be based on Soviet MI-26 airframe design, although scaled down somewhat to a smaller size. In combination with more powerful engine than previously used, new helicopter is expected to be a much more energetic machine, with higher combat ceiling, higher speed and better maneuverability. Expected payload capacity is 30 tons.
Ukraine AI-136T engine
planned heavy copter
The MI-26 was the largest and most powerful helicopter to have gone into series production.
Soviet MI-26
Russia was also supplying technology and engineering for China's planned heavy copter