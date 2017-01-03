US Army ramping up combat lasers on trucks and at forward bases

Boeing is upgrading the Stryker mounted laser to 5 kilowatts for testing early in 2017.
Solid state and liquid lasers will make combat lasers more compact and more viable on the battlefield.
The US Army is planning to deploy laser weapons able to protect Forward Operating Bases (FOB) by rapidly incinerating and destroying approaching enemy drones, artillery rounds, mortars and cruise missiles.
The emerging weapons are being engineered into a program called Indirect Fire Protection Capability, or IFPC Increment 2. Through this program, the Army plans to have lasers to protect forward bases by 2023 as part of an integrated system of technologies, sensors and weapons designed to thwart incoming attacks.
The Army plans to increase strength of the lasers on tactical trucks up to 100 Kilowatts.