US will be building missile defenses and 350 ship navy

We will also develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system to protect against missile-based attacks from states like Iran and North Korea.
Cyberwarfare is an emerging battlefield, and we must take every measure to safeguard our national security secrets and systems. We will make it a priority to develop defensive and offensive cyber capabilities at our U.S. Cyber Command, and recruit the best and brightest Americans to serve in this crucial area.
In various speeches and documents, the Trump campaign said it would build a 350-ship fleet, up from the currently planned 308. The Air Force will apparently get up to 1,200 fighters.
Another document, the America First Foreign Policy, the Trump Administration declares that “Peace through strength will be at the center” of its foreign policy.
As expected, they say that “Defeating ISIS and other radical Islamic terror groups will be our highest priority.” In one key declaration, they declare that the U.S will “engage in cyberwarfare to disrupt and disable propaganda and recruiting” of those terrorists.
Other Statements in the whitehouse documents
* in pursuing a foreign policy based on American interests, we will embrace diplomacy.
* the USA is withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers