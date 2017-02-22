A healthy lifestyle and a moderate amount of genetic and other luck means life expectancy of 95+ is possible now

Major longevity factors that are under your control are
* Education level (college educated live longer)
* Marital Status (married live longer)
* Having more than $80K per year annual income
* Exercise 5 or more times per week (450+ minutes of exercise per week is optimal)
* 2 drinks per week is optimal
* not smoking
* not have diabetes
Various diets that can work
Drink enough water (Err on the side of more than you probably think)
Portion control
Meal replacement plans (need to have transition program for long term maintenance)