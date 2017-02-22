February 22, 2017

A healthy lifestyle and a moderate amount of genetic and other luck means life expectancy of 95+ is possible now

The University of Pennsylvania has a life expectancy calculator based upon on a statistical regression of more than 400,000 data samples. The data was collected by the National Institute of Health and AARP.

Major longevity factors that are under your control are

* Education level (college educated live longer)
* Marital Status (married live longer)
* Having more than $80K per year annual income
* Exercise 5 or more times per week (450+ minutes of exercise per week is optimal)
* 2 drinks per week is optimal
* not smoking
* not have diabetes


Various diets that can work

Drink enough water (Err on the side of more than you probably think)

Portion control

Meal replacement plans (need to have transition program for long term maintenance)








