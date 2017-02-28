Costs for orbital space tourism have gone up from $20 million in 2001 to $40 million in 2009 and $80 million now and trip around moon is about $175 million

NASA pays the Russian space agency Roscosmos about $81 million and change for a round-trip ticket in a Soyuz capsule. The latest five seats NASA bought in bulk were a little cheaper, about $74.7 million per seat. NASA estimates that a round-trip ticket to the ISS on the SpaceX Crew Dragon or the Boeing CST-100 Starliner would cost about $58 million.
In Verge, Space Adventures said the price for a trip around the moon is more than double the current cost of a trip to the ISS: about $175 million dollars per seat.
SOURCES- The Verge, Wikipedia