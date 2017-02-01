Dune will get another attempt at a feature movie adaptation

Frank Herbert wrote six novels in the "Dune" series, beginning in 1965. The books were adapted into David Lynch's 1984 movie, as well as two TV miniseries.
The 1984 version was generally poorly received. One problem is that even the first Dune book needs a longer movie or several movies or a miniseries to properly adapt. The other problem was the 1984 movie had some funky dialog and David Lynch quirkiness.
Here is some dialog from the 1984 movie.
Paul: What do you call the mouse shadow on the second moon?
Stilgar: We call that one, Muad'Dib
Paul: Could I be known as Paul Muad'Dib?
Stilgar: You are Paul Muad'Dib.
There is a lot of repitition of the phrase - Dune, desert planet.
The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit adaptations give a guide for adapting intricate books into movies.