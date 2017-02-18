Elon feels humans must merge more closely with machine intelligence
February 18, 2017
Elon Musk discusses our need to merge more closely with AI at the World Government Summit
Elon Musk indicated at a recent conference that to some degree, we are already cyborgs. You think of the digital tools that you have, the applications that you have. You can ask a question and instantly get an answer from Google. You already have a digital tertiary layer. I say ‘tertiary’ because you think of the animal brain or the primal brain, and then the cortex, the thinking brain, and then your digital self as the third layer.
Elon feels humans must merge more closely with machine intelligence
Elon feels humans must merge more closely with machine intelligence