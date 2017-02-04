Elon Musk tweets picture of his tunneling machine as he plans to make tunneling up to ten times faster

Last week, Musk admitted that “they don’t really know what they are doing” when it comes to digging holes, but he sees an opportunity to significantly increase the speed of making tunnels.
Elon Musk estimates a 5 to 10x increase in tunneling speed is possible.
The goal is make tunneling easier and faster so that tunnels become more popular, which Musk sees as a solution to traffic in urban areas and a way to bring transportation into the three-dimensional world – like buildings.
Minecraft pic.twitter.com/lU1YzJjLOZ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2017
26 ft diameter tunnel running 2 miles under D.C. pic.twitter.com/XFQkioEsg8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2017