If Bruce Wayne became president we could use the next stealth bomber as Air Force One

Wright Williams and Kelley reported that the best cost-cutting solution for the executive aircraft might just be to replace those grand 747s with a fleet of modified Boeing 737s, which are much smaller. Another alternative would be to use the next stealth bomber the B21.
“The 747 is a fat radar target, about the size of a B-52...[The B-21] has stealth built in, it’s nuclear-rated and heavily shielded right off the bat. It’s going to be terribly cramped but man, it would be a survivable platform, especially if operated in twos and threes.”
The B-21 won’t even enter service until the mid-2020s, assuming the thing ever gets built. Optimistically, the current Air Force One aircraft are slated for retirement around the time the B-21 is expected to come online.
Military planes are generally not safe. About 4.7% B2 bombers have crashed and another 4.7% had engine fires.
So the stealth bomber is projected to cost about $600 million each and would be nuclear war and stealth ready, but it would be at high risk for crashing.