Richard Hatch who was Captain Apollo in the Original Battlestar Galactica has died

Richard Hatch, the Golden Globe nominee who starred in both the original Battlestar Galactica as well as the mid-2000s reboot, has died at 71 after a battle with cancer.
"Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family," tweeted Ronald D. Moore, creator of the Battlestar Galactica reboot.
Hatch had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alec Peters, the writer/producer behind the Star Trek fan film Axanar, wrote on Facebook. Hatch had acted in and was a supporter of the project.
"Richard was in good spirits when I visited him 2 weeks ago. He knew his time was short, but was comforted by the fact that his son would be taken care of," wrote Peters.
Hatch also had a roll in the rebooted Battlestar Galactica and played Kharn in the Star Trek Axanar fan films.
Edward James Olmos, his co-star on the BSG reboot, tweeted a tribute Tuesday: "Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it," wrote his co-star Edward James Olmos on Twitter. "Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral!"