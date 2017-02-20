Russia and Ukraine have a new ceasefire

The latest truce is part of a renewed push to advance a stalled peace deal for Ukraine’s easternmost regions, where fighting has been simmering for almost three years and almost 10,000 people have died. The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France met Saturday in Munich to discuss the conflict, which erupted after Russia annexed Crimea. They’re set to meet again in few weeks.
The latest initiative to resolve the conflict comes after the U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to the existing peace accord, signed in the Belarusian capital of Minsk two years ago.