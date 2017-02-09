Russia plans to test a rocket mounted Zircon hypersonic missile in the spring of 2017

The source did not specify the carrier, from which the missile was to be launched.
Zircon mounted Hypersonic Missiles are planned to be used on Yasen-M nuclear submarines, as with the well as with the Husky's Submarines and some surface ships.
Hypersonic speed is Mach 5 or faster. Mach 1 is the speed of sound which is about 300 meters per second, or 1,224 km / h.
The Zircon missile was designed for the Russian Navy at NPO Machine Building (Reutov, Moscow region). The company also develops advanced warheads for intercontinental ballistic missiles known as "Object 4202."
The range of the missile will be about 500 km, whereas the speed of the new missile is said to reach Mach 5 or six.
Zircon missiles can be used as armament for surface warships and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as aircraft and coastal mobile missile systems. It is believed that Onyx and Zircon missiles are designed to implement elements of the concept of strategic non-nuclear deterrence.
Last year, it was reported that Zircon missiles would be used on board the Peter the Great heavy cruiser, as well as prospective fifth-generation multipurpose nuclear submarines known as Husky.
In 2017, Russia also plans to start flight tests of the state-of-the-art liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 Sarmat.
It is worthy of note that Zircon missile tests were originally scheduled for 2018. However, a source in the Russian defense industry told Interfax that the timing may change for 2017.