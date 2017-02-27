Trump proposing to shift about $54 billion from State Dept, and other departments to military budget

If Congress were to adopt Trump’s budget plan it would mean that everything else government spends on discretionary programs outside of national security -- including medical research, veterans care, education, national parks, food and drug regulation -- would have be cut on average by about 10 percent, though some programs might be cut more and some less. The State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency are targeted for cuts in particular.
The $50 billion State Department budget is rumored to be getting a 30% budget reduction.
The EPA is rumored to be getting cut by 66%.