Were Netflix and Redbox obligated to retrain Blockbuster employees ?

Were Netflix and Redbox obligated or required to retrain Blockbuster Video employees ?
Was Walmart obligated or required to retrain Zellers, KMart, Sears or mom and pop store employees ?
Will Tesla be required to retrain Ford or GM workers ?
More interesting would be
Would Intel or other companies that hire thousands of H1B tech workers from India or other foreign nations have an obligation to chip in for retraining fifty something unemployed or underemployed IT workers already in the US ?
It would seem that the reasons that they are going to H1B workers is to avoid any or most job training.