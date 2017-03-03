Bigelow Aerospace offers plan for an expandable space station orbiting the moon by 2020

Bigelow has talked with United Launch Alliance Chief Executive Tory Bruno about using the company's Atlas V 552 rocket, which has an extra-wide payload fairing, to deliver the B330 into orbit.
United Launch Alliance is developing an advanced upper-stage vehicle, ACES, to provide in-space propulsion.
Two ACES in tandem could be used to move the B330 into a low lunar orbit. They orbit within 75 kilometers of the lunar surface
Bigelow has spoken SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell about using the company's Dragon 2 spacecraft to transport astronauts to the B330 in deep space.
By 2020, NASA and commercial astronauts ould be living and working in lunar orbit inside a functional space station.
If initiated soon, a lunar depot could be in operation by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/dI5s3Gvf5i— Robert Bigelow (@RobertTBigelow) March 1, 2017
Robert Bigelow @RobertTBigelow
What if the @SpaceX V2 and/or the @LockheedMartin Orion were engaged as the transportation vehicles to and from the lunar depot?
The only accommodating launch vehicle and fairing for this large B330 spacecraft is the @ulalaunch Atlas 552, stretched fairing
Robert Bigelow @RobertTBigelow Feb 28
The B330 is designed to be a standalone space station capable of operating in LEO or beyond.
SOURCES- Twitter - Robert T Bigelow, Orlando Rising, Ars Technica