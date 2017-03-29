Blue Origin nears testing of the BE-4 rocket

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space start-up aims to have a new rocket engine ready for installation aboard United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket by 2019.
Blue Origin has signed its first customer for a commercial satellite launch. European satcom Eutelsat aims to become Blue Origin's inaugural customer five years from now, utilizing a Blue Origin New Glenn large rocket to launch one of its comm-sats into high geostationary orbit. Then, just a day later, Blue Origin announced its second customer, OneWeb -- soon to be merged into Intelsat.
The New Glenn will use seven BE-4 engines.
Each BE-4 will have 550,000 pounds of thrust.