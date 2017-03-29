Blue Origin rocket company owner now world's second richest person

Bezos own the rocket company Blue Origin. He also has a large stake in Amazon.
Bezos, 53, added $1.5 billion to his fortune as Amazon.com Inc. rose $18.32 on Wednesday, the day after the e-commerce giant (actually Amazon is really about logistics) said it plans to buy Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com.
Amazon’s founder has added $10.2 billion this year to his wealth and $7 billion since the global equities rally began following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president on Nov. 8. The rise is the third biggest on the Bloomberg index in 2017, after Chinese parcel-delivery billionaire Wang Wei’s $18.4 billion gain and an $11.4 billion rise for Facebook Inc. founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Bezos remains $10.4 billion behind Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the world’s richest person with $86 billion.
Tech billionaires are 6 of the top 12 and 7 of the top 15
The Bloomberg billionaire index is constantly updated.
Elon Musk is currently 96th in the world with $12.3 billion.