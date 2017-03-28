Brilliant explanations of the fantastic Skylon spaceplane and Spacex reusable rocket engineering.
March 28, 2017
Brilliant video explanations of the fantastic Skylon spaceplane and Spacex reusable rocket engineering
The partially reusable Falcon 9 and fully reusable Skylon are explored in this episode of Stan Draws Spaceships.
