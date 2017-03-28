China has almost double the CO2 emissions of the USA

China 10.357 Billion tons of CO2 USA 5.414 Billion tons of CO2 EU28 3.509 Billion tons of CO2 India 2.274 Billion tons of CO2
China is slowing the addition of coal plants but is still building more coal and had increased usage of fossil fuels last year.
The National Geographic feels that China slowing its growth in CO2 emissions would place China in the "lead" on clean power.
China will be building more hydro power, solar power and wind power and nuclear power. But China by 2030 will have about double the power generation of the USA and perhaps triple the emissions.