March 28, 2017

China has almost double the CO2 emissions of the USA

China has almost double the CO2 emissions of the United States for the latest figures from 2015.

China 10.357 Billion tons of CO2
USA    5.414 Billion tons of CO2
EU28   3.509 Billion tons of CO2
India  2.274 Billion tons of CO2




China is slowing the addition of coal plants but is still building more coal and had increased usage of fossil fuels last year.


The National Geographic feels that China slowing its growth in CO2 emissions would place China in the "lead" on clean power.

China will be building more hydro power, solar power and wind power and nuclear power. But China by 2030 will have about double the power generation of the USA and perhaps triple the emissions.






