China has new infantry fighting vehicle

If it is a new prototype IFV, it could be a successor to the China North Industries Corporation's (NORINCO's) ZBD-04 or later ZDB-04A, which are in service with the Ground Forces of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).
The new IFV hull features six running wheels and an apparent forward mounted engine, but differs in a number of ways, including a less sloped forward glacis.
Posted on 8 February on the Chinese CJDBY website, the image shows the prototype IFV features an aft-mounted gun turret, compared to the ZBD-04's manned mid-hull mounted turret, which is equipped with a 100 mm rifled main gun and a 30 mm cannon.