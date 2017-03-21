China using up to million dollar funding packages to recruit top international science talent

1. The "Thousand Talents Program" Scientists
(1) Long Term Talents: The employee shall receive a personal funding package of 1 million RMB (US$144,000) from the nation's central budget and 3 million RMB ((US$432,000) from CAS special talents funds.
(2) Short Term Talents: The employee shall receive a personal funding package of 0.5 million RMB from the nation's central budget.
(3) Young Talents: The employee shall receive a research funding package of 1 million to 3 million RMB, a personal funding package of 0.5 million RMB from the nation's central budget and 0.5 million RMB from CAS special talents funds.
(4) Foreign Experts: The employee shall receive a research funding package of 3 million to 5 million RMB and a personal funding package of 1 million RMB from the nation's central budget.
2. The "Hundred Talents Program" Scientists
(1) Academic Leaders (A-Class of the "Hundred Talents Program"):
CAS will allocate a funding package of 7 million RMB (a little of US$1 million) to the Academic Leaders and 1 million RMB to cover the infrastructure construction.
(2) Technological excellence (B-Class of the "Hundred Talents Program")
A technological Excellence will get the package of 1-2 million RMB and an infrastructure services funding of 0.6 million RMB from CAS.
(3) Young Talents (C-Class of the "Hundred Talents Program")
CAS will allocate a funding package of 0.8 million RMB for the Young Talents and after a period of time, the young talent will be reviewed and mit supported by auto recruited in the "Hundred Talent Program" with a funding package of 2 million RMB and an Infrastructure construction funding of 0.6 million RMB from CAS.
CIAC will also provide extra start-up funding, settling-in allowance and housing allowance for these employees.
Chinese employer takes a cut of any patents or inventions — important markers in Beijing’s efforts to measure its progress. Employees can retain about 42.5% ownership of patents and inventions which is competitive with international standards.
China is and will continue to put hundreds of billions to buying key technology companies and making large investments in automation and robotics.
China still has to catch up to Mexico, Malaysia and Spain on per person productivity.