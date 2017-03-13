China’s First Overseas Military Base Nearing Completion

Without getting specific, Waldhauser said he recently met with Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh “and expressed our concerns about some of the things that are important to us about what the Chinese should not do at that location.”
The Chinese base would be about four miles from the U.S. base at Camp Lemonnier, one of the Pentagon’s largest and most important foreign military installations, where about 3,000 U.S. military personnel and contractors are assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.
Camp Lemonnier is also home to Special Operations Command (Forward) – East Africa, which has carried out operations against Al Shabab militants in Somalia and the Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula group in Yemen.
Waldhauser said he expected the Chinese base in Djibouti to support China’s naval presence in the region. He also noted that China has about 2,200 troops in international peacekeeping operations on the continent.
The Chinese military base will be part of a major Chinese port development project in Djibouti. The Chinese Merchants Group, a Hong Kong conglomerate, announced a $400 million investment in Djibouti last November to develop a free trade zone.
