DARPA will host a Proposers Day in support of the DREaM program on March 29, 2017 at the Hilton in Arlington, VA, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
March 20, 2017
DARPA Dynamic Range-enhanced Electronics and Materials (DREaM)
For the DREaM program, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) at DARPA seeks innovative proposals aimed at creating the next generation of electronic devices. Specifically, DARPA is interested in new material options and transistor architectures to enable breakthrough dynamic range in millimeter wave systems. Metrics targeted for improvement at the device level include RF power density, efficiency, and linearity. By opening the way to such advances with the DREaM program, DARPA hopes to create new RF/mm-wave transistors that provide the foundational capability to address challenges associated with the increasing need to access, make use of, and manage the electromagnetic spectrum.
