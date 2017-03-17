Despite military budget cuts Russia will partner with the UAE to develop a new light fifth generation stealth fighter

"We've signed an agreement on industrial cooperation in the field of military engineering," Manturov said at the 13th international weapons show IDEX -2017.
Isis not clear what the final configuration of the new fifth-generation aircraft will look like. Indeed, Russian sources offered conflicting information about the project. While Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov told TASS’ Russian-language service that the new fighter would be developed from the Soviet-era MiG-29 Fulcrum, Slyusar said that no decisions had been made on the configuration of the new jet.
"The more modern fifth generation aircraft will be created on the basis of the MiG-29" Chemezov told TASS. “Work on this aircraft, I think, will begin next year. It will take about seven or eight years.”
Slyusar, however, said that the while both Sukhoi and Mikoyan will contribute to the project, no decision has been made on the final configuration.