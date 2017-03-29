Elon Musk says the NASA funding bill changes almost nothing about what NASA is doing. Existing programs stay in place and there is no added funding for Mars.
March 29, 2017
Elon Musk points out that the NASA funding bill changes nothing and adds no funding for Mars
Elon Musk has hit back at claims that President Donald Trump's new NASA bill will be good for his space exploration business, saying it does nothing to get SpaceX's mission to Mars off the ground.
