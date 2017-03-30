Europe and Japan make separate commitments to new exascale supercomputer projects

World-class infrastructure will also support the European Open Science Cloud, which will offer Europe's 1.7 million researchers and 70 million science and technology professionals a virtual environment to store, share and re-use their data across disciplines and borders. Focusing initially on the scientific community, the user base of the cloud will over time be enlarged to the public and to businesses.
The target is to have by 2020 at least two pre-exascale computers and reach full exascale performance by 2023. The objective is also to define test-beds for HPC and big data applications that make use of these supercomputers for scientific, public administration and industrial purposes.
Japan starts another exascale supercomputer project
Japan is also a front-runner in the race for exascale; the nation has promised to stand up its first exascale machine, “Post-K” by early 2022. Post-K is the successor to the K computer, Japan’s current reigning number-cruncher, and will be some 100 times faster.
Japan News revealed that another supercomputing project is also in the works, this one from " target=blank>emerging supercomputer maker ExaScaler Inc. and Keio University. Under the direction of ExaScaler CEO Dr. Motoaki Saito, the partners are developing an original supercomputer design with exascale aspirations.
Dr. Saito is the founder of three HPC companies, each targeting a key aspect of extreme-scale supercomputing:
1. PEZY Computing Co. Ltd. which is developing a manycore processor.
2. ExaScaler Inc., focused on highly-efficient liquid-cooling.
3. Ultra Memory, Inc., developing a 3D multi-layer memory system (see patent info).
PEZY and ExaScaler built one of the world’s most energy-efficient supercomputers, Shoubu, which held the number one spot on the Green500 for three iterations of the bi-annual list (June 2015, November 2015 and June 2016). With a rating of 6.67 gigaflops-per-watt, Shoubu is currently number three on the most recent listing (having been surpassed by two Pascal GPU-powered machines). Installed at RIKEN, Shoubu is based on the companies’ ZettaScaler-1.6 architecture. ZettaScaler-2.0 is due out in 2017
All three companies (PEZY, Exascaler, and Ultra Memory) are in joint collaboration to develop a supercomputer system with exascale chops. The new supercomputer will be outfitted with a high-capacity, low-power 3D integrated circuit (IC) developed by Keio University Professor Tadahiro Kuroda. ExaScaler will supply its liquid carbon fluoride cooling technology.
Japan News reports that the approach enables the supercomputer to be downsized to about one meter wide by one meter long. The intention is to connect 18 of these boxes to create a 24 petaflops system (we’re confirming precision level) for installation at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology’s Yokohama Institute for Earth Sciences.
The project is supported by Japan Science and Technology Agency agency (JST), an independent public body of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT). We don’t know exact funding levels, but JST provides up to ¥5 billion for promising technologies. So far, the Japanese government (via MEXT’s Flagship 2020 project) has dedicated ¥110 billion to the post-K project.
ExaScaler Inc. is specialized in submersion liquid cooling technology. ExaScaler, and its sister company PEZY Computing, unveiled ZettaScaler-1.8, the first Super Computer with a performance density of 1.5 PetaFLOPS/m. The ZettaScaler-1.8 is an advanced prototype of the ZettaScaler-2.0 due to be released in 2017 with a performance density three times higher than the ZettaScaler-1.8. ExaScaler immersion liquid cooling using 3M Fluorinert cools ZettaScaler-1.8 Super Computer.