Fourth Yangjiang unit enters commercial operation

The loading of fuel assemblies into the core of the 1080 MWe CPR-1000 pressurised water reactor was completed on 21 November and it achieved first criticality on 30 December. The unit was connected to the grid on 8 January.
Since then, a series of commissioning tests have been conducted at the unit, including a load test run and a test run lasting 168 hours. Although CGN must still obtain necessary permits and documentation, the unit can now be considered to be in commercial operation.
Six units are planned for the Yangjiang site. The first four units are CPR-1000s, with units 5 and 6 being ACPR-1000s. Unit 1 entered commercial operation in March 2015, with units 2 and 3 following in June 2015 and January 2016, respectively.
First concrete for Yangjiang unit 5 was poured in September 2013, with that for unit 6 following three months later. CGN said the units are currently in the equipment installation phase, of which unit 5 marks the first application of a digital control system designed in China.
All six reactors at Yangjiang should be in operation by 2019.