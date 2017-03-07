Future Human lifespan 140 years, 500 years, 1000 years or indefinite with aging damage repair and aging reversal

Human Longevity Inc has been funded with over $220 million and was founded by Craig Venter, Peter Diamandis and Robert Hariri.
Dr. Brad Perkins and other anti-aging researchers at commercial companies made the more conservative for anti-aging researchers that within about 40 years human longevity (maximum lifespan) will reach 140 years. Current life expectancy is about 80 years but with some countries and states at about 90 years for women. The confirmed longest lived person reached 122 years of age.
Aubrey de Grey, a biomedical gerontologist based in Mountain View, California, US, and chief science officer of SENS Research Foundation, a California-based biomedical research charity that performs and funds laboratory research dedicated to combating the aging process, argued that the first person to live to 1,000 years is already probably alive today.
He further commented that fixing ageing is difficult, but not impossible and the only way in which people are going to stay alive a long time is by staying healthy a long time. His focus is on constantly repairing the known sources of aging damage before it becomes complicated disease.
Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) is the genomics-based, technology-driven company creating the world’s largest and most comprehensive database of whole genome, phenotype and clinical data. HLI is developing and applying large scale computing and machine learning to make novel discoveries to revolutionize the practice of medicine. HLI’s business also includes the HLI Health Nucleus, a genomic powered clinical research program which uses whole genome sequence analysis, advanced clinical imaging and innovative machine learning, along with curated personal health information, to deliver the most complete picture of individual health.
Peter Diamandis (Human Longevity co-founder) has argued at other conferences that technology should be able to enable humans to live as at least long as the longest lived large vertebrate. The Greenland shark has been to live 392 ± 120 years old, resulting in a minimum age of 272 and a maximum of 512. That makes the Greenland shark the longest-lived vertebrate.
In other venues, Harvard researcher and co-founder of many biotech companies that are collectively worth a few billion dollars, George Church has indicated reversal of aging will be a reality within ten years. They have 65 gene therapies that are being test in mice and larger animals. Human clinical trials could start on the first such therapy this year.
