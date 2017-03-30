Prior to the over-the-air version 8.1 update, Model S and Model X vehicles equipped with hardware 2 have been operating a more restricted version of Autopilot 2.0 that was missing notable features such as Auto Lane Change, Autosteer capabilities above 55 mph and Tesla Summon, among others.
March 30, 2017
Improved software enables Tesla cars to use autopilot at speeds up to 80mph
The autopilot function on newer Tesla cars will function at speeds up to 80 mph. New software to enable the improvement started streaming into its vehicles on Wednesday.
