Israel hit Syrian targets using conventional fighters, missiles and electronic jamming

Israeli jets have been able to operate almost freely in or close to Syria, hitting targets across the country with guided weapons without the Syrian Arab Air Force posing any real threat to the Israeli attackers. It’s likely Israel employed powerful electronic warfare during the strikes.
The last time Syrian air defenses shot down a foreign aircraft was back in 2012, when a Turkish air force RF-4E violated Syrian airspace over the Mediterranean Sea and was hit by anti-aircraft artillery fire.
Israel likely used the Popeye missile. The Popeye has 750 pounds of explosives and a range of about 48 miles.
MAP: Suspected Israeli airstrikes against targets in #Syria since 2015 pic.twitter.com/nuOXj2xuem— Prime Source (@PrimeSourceME) January 13, 2017