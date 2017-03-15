March 15, 2017

Israel looking at Advanced F15 with more range, new electronics, sensors and double the weapons

Israel is working on two large procurement deals with the United States for jet fighters and helicopters to upgrade two IAF squadrons.

Funding is to come from part of the MoU signed in September between Jerusalem and Washington that would provide Israel with $38 billion in military assistance over the next decade, to include American- designed weapons systems such as the F-35, the world’s most advanced stealth fighter, two of which Israel took delivery in December. With at least $7 billion of the MoU earmarked for purchasing the F-35s, Israel is set to receive 50 of the planes to form two full squadrons by 2022.

Following the signing of the agreement, then-US national security adviser Susan Rice said that “This additional funding will allow Israel to update the lion’s share of its fighter aircraft fleet, including the acquisition of additional F-35s and [advanced] F-15s.”

The F-15 Advanced has

- Raytheon AN/APG-63(V)3 active synthetically scanned array (AESA) radar
- a long-range infrared search and track (IRST) sensor system, allowing for a “first sigh-first shot-first kill” capability, when squaring off against enemy fighters
- a revamped cockpit with large area displays (LAD) with helmet cueing system integration.
- a fly-by-wire flight control system (FCS), which completely replaces the original electro-mechanical FCS
- Conformal Fuel Tanks (CFTs), known as FAST Packs on F-15Es, which extend operational range without taking up vital space on weapons stations under the wings or belly of the aircraft.
- “Quad Packs”, attached to said weapons stations, would also allow for expanded weaponry carriage. (16 missiles instead of 8)







